Mt. Pleasant Welcomes Scenthound's 100th Canine Wellness Center

Scenthound, a dog wellness center that takes a health-focused approach to all services, has opened its newest Mt. Pleasant location at 405 Faison Road near the Carolina Park community. This marks the third location in the Charleston market for owner Tara Reddy and the 100th location for Scenthound nationwide.

Behind the milestone opening is avid dog lover Reddy, who was looking for her next business venture when her golden retriever was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer at age 10. She quickly turned her attention to canine wellness and soon after discovered Scenthound, becoming one of the brand's first franchisees.

“We discovered a bump on Bella’s side while I was loving on her because she had just been bathed,” Reddy said. “It was so small, even the vet thought I was crazy to worry, but the biopsy came back cancerous. We had it removed, and Bella is still going strong today at 15 years old! Catching that small change in her early on was key to a good outcome, and when I found Scenthound, their belief in routine, basic hygiene for all dogs resonated deeply with me.”

Expand Reddy on the beach with her dogs

Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: skin, coat, ears, nails, and teeth. Its mission is to provide exceptional routine care to all dogs, keeping them healthy and clean, and to be another set of eyes helping owners stay ahead of any health concerns for their pets. Owners receive a detailed 6-point health report for their dogs after each visit and can chat directly with a certified vet on Scenthound’s mobile app 24/7.

