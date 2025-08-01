Municipal Election Information for Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms

The municipal election for Sullivan's Island Town Council and Isle of Palms City Council will be held Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

The candidate filing period for those seeking to run on Sullivan’s Island is currently open and will close Aug. 21. The filing period for Isle of Palms opens at noon Friday, Aug. 29, and will close at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Candidates must be residents of the town or city in which they are running and must be registered voters in Charleston County.

All candidates—whether running for the first time or seeking re-election—must submit a Statement of Intention of Candidacy form or, for Sullivan’s Island, a petition. They are also required to file a Statement of Economic Interest (SEI), a financial disclosure form submitted to the South Carolina Ethics Commission. A filing fee must also be paid.

Candidates running for Sullivan’s Island Town Council must submit a petition signed by at least 5% of the town’s registered voters. According to the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BVRE), there are 1,718 registered voters on Sullivan’s Island as of this publication—meaning a minimum of 86 valid signatures is required. BVRE recommends collecting more than the minimum, as some signatures may be deemed invalid due to voter ineligibility or incorrect registration.

Isle of Palms candidates can file at Isle of Palms City Hall, located at 1207 Palm Blvd. Sullivan’s Island residents can pick up an election packet and petition forms from Town Clerk Bridget Welch at Sullivan’s Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

For more information about the November election, visit scvotes.gov or chsvotes.gov.

Candidates interested in advertising with The Island Eye News may contact Lynn Pierotti at lynn@luckydognews.com.