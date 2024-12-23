Nautilus Home Management: Comprehensive Property Management Solutions

×

Nautilus Home Management provides expert home management tailored to the needs of out-of-town homeowners. Whether you own a vacation home, or multiple estates, Nautilus ensures your property is well cared for in your absence, offering a reliable and efficient management experience.

Managing homes from a distance can be challenging, but Nautilus Home Management simplifies the process. Whether you’re planning a holiday visit or require year-round support, their team oversees your properties with attention to detail. From routine inspections to emergency repairs, they handle it all.

Concierge Services for the Holiday Season

Nautilus offers personalized concierge services to ensure your home is ready for your return. These services include:

Home setup and preparation:

Setting up outdoor furniture, adjusting thermostats, resetting ice machines, and more. Home stocking: Preparing your home with groceries, supplies, or other special requests before your arrival.

Preparing your home with groceries, supplies, or other special requests before your arrival. On-demand services: Assisting with holiday decorations or coordinating contractor visits as needed.

Unoccupied properties provide an excellent opportunity for renovations. Nautilus manages renovation projects with professionalism, ensuring improvements are completed on schedule. From kitchen updates to bathroom remodels, they oversee every detail to meet your expectations.

Preventing Common Winter Problems

Winter poses unique challenges for homeowners. Nautilus helps to minimize any damage such as:

Frozen pipes, broken heating systems, or mold buildup through regular inspections.

Proactive maintenance to keep your home safe and functional during colder months.

Nautilus prioritizes the safety and security of your property by offering:

Regular security checks to protect against trespassing or loitering.

Installation and maintenance of alarm systems, lighting setups, and security patrols to deter unwanted activity.

Keeping your property in top condition requires consistent maintenance. Nautilus provides:

Routine checks for HVAC systems, landscaping, and general repairs.

Emergency services to address storm damage, power outages, or downed trees promptly and effectively.

Charleston’s coastal location makes hurricane preparation essential. Nautilus develops tailored plans to protect your property before storms and manages recovery efforts after. Services include:

Pre-storm preparations, such as securing outdoor furniture and installing shutters.

Post-storm inspections and repairs to restore your property to its original condition.

Nautilus Home Management ensures every aspect of your property is professionally managed, giving you peace of mind and letting you focus on enjoying your time away. Contact them at 843-647-6224 to learn how they can simplify your property ownership.

Nautilus Home Management is at 465 W. Coleman Blvd., Suite 101, in Mount Pleasant.