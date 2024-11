The City of Isle of Palms announced that construction has officially begun on ADA-compliant boardwalks at both 46th and 52nd Avenue beach access paths. These new boardwalks will provide safe and convenient paths to the beach, complete with handicap parking spaces, located adjacent to each access path.

In addition to these projects, the city is planning to start construction on two more boardwalks at the 26A and 36A beach access paths at the beginning of the new year.