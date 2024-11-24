New City T-shirt Reflects Vibrant Island Culture

In August, the city held an Art Design Competition, inviting artists to submit a design that showcases the island’s vibrant culture. On October 17, the city unveiled its new T-shirt Design and announced the winning artist, Elizabeth Plemmons, during the IOP Farmers Market.

Elizabeth is a 16-year-old artist with a passion for drawing, painting, digital art, the beach, her two cats, and eight chickens. She loves art and is always drawing or doodling. Her goal was to create artwork that is bright, sunny, and happy, which embodies how she feels when she’s on Isle of Palms. She included elements in her work that represent the island and what makes it so special.

Her design was selected by the city's Selection Committee and Accommodations Tax Committee.

Elizabeth currently resides in Clyde, North Carolina. She has been visiting Isle of Palms since she was a little girl while staying with family in Mount Pleasant. She and her family are especially grateful for this accomplishment since her hometown has been impacted by Hurricane Helene. The new design will serve as a symbol of hope and encouragement for Elizabeth and her family and will be enjoyed by island residents and visitors for years to come. On October 22, City Council adopted Clyde as a Sister City and will provide support to Clyde on an ongoing basis as needs are accessed.

The new T-shirt will be available in the spring of 2025. Visitors who stay overnight on the island will receive a free T-shirt. Only one free T-shirt per family. Additional shirts are $10.

The design will also be utilized in city promotional campaigns.