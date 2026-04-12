New IOP Public Dock displays celebrate tidal ecosystems

Just 14 months after the ribbon-cutting to officially open the new Isle of Palms Public Dock on the Intracoastal Waterway, the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee has completed a nature-based interpretive sign installation along the dock and adjacent walkways.

Located at the Isle of Palms Marina, 50 41st Ave., the Isle of Palms Public Dock is open to the public from sunrise to sunset.

The new set of 14 conservation-themed signs enhances the public’s experience at the dock by highlighting local wildlife and ecosystems in the surrounding salt marsh and waterways. They include seven “Salt Marsh Creature” signs designed to engage visitors of all ages as they walk between the dock and Islander 71 restaurant.

Major support for the project came from The Outpost at Isle of Palms Marina, Islander 71 and Barrier Island Eco Tours, as well as the City of Isle of Palms.

The project was spearheaded by Susan Hill Smith, a former City Council member who led the creation of the EAC during her tenure, and Laura Lovins, chair of the EAC.

The city contracted local graphic designer Kaitlyn Hackathorn to create the sign designs and illustrations. Hackathorn previously worked for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, collaborating with biologists to make conservation messaging accessible to the general public.

EnviroSigns handled sign production and was selected for its experience with interpretive and educational signage, including projects in U.S. national parks.

The city will schedule a ribbon-cutting and celebration of the installation at a later date. Meanwhile, residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the dock and learn about the biodiversity of Isle of Palms.