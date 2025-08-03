Nothing Bundt Gratitude: A Sweet Surprise for Isle of Palms First Responders

On July 31, 2025, the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation brought smiles—and sweets—to the hardworking public safety staff of Isle of Palms. In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, LENS Advisory Board member Lexi Kinsaul, Deputy Director Mark Mitchell, and Foundation Director Ted Kinghorn made a special delivery of Bundt cakes to both the Police and Fire Departments. The delicious treats were generously donated by Rick Giecek of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“On behalf of the IOP LENS Foundation, this is a small token of our appreciation for the Isle of Palms service workers,” said Kinsaul. “We are truly blessed to have them at the forefront of our community, keeping us all safe.”

Rick Giecek echoed the sentiment, sharing, “Please know that while we may not say it enough, we greatly appreciate all you do for our community. These cakes are just a small token of our gratitude. We wish you all safety while in the line of duty.”

Police Chief Kevin Cornett expressed his thanks to both LENS and Rick for the continued support. “Our staff truly appreciates the generosity—whether it’s big gestures or small comforts like this.”

In true LENS fashion, the visit didn’t stop at cake. As part of a tradition that’s quickly become a staple in the community, back-to-school gift cards were presented to both department chiefs—timed perfectly to help families take advantage of the South Carolina tax-free weekend. Fire department officials noted how especially helpful these cards are during a time of rising costs, calling them a “much-needed boost” for families with school-age children.

LENS also provided branded drawstring backpacks for the children of public safety staff to put their supplies in. “They’re perfect for after-school activities or just keeping things organized,” said Kinghorn, who thanked public safety staff on behalf of the LENS donors and volunteers who make these morale-boosting efforts possible.

Since its founding in 2022, the LENS Foundation IOP has served as a vital support system for Isle of Palms first responders, while enriching the entire community. From bike and water safety programs to the wildly popular youth triathlon and annual banquet, LENS builds community bonds and helps meet unbudgeted needs. Its efforts extend to wellness programs, hardship assistance, education scholarships, and even holiday cheer in the form of gift cards and festive surprises.

To learn more or support the LENS Foundation’s mission, visit LENSIOP.ORG.