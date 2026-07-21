Ohio Man Dies After Being Pulled From Ocean at Isle of Palms

A 41-year-old man visiting the Isle of Palms from Ohio was pulled from the ocean unresponsive just before 2 p.m. today, according to local authorities.

The Isle of Palms Fire Department and Isle of Palms Police Department performed CPR on the beach until Charleston County EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Charleston County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later date.

The Isle of Palms Police Department reminds everyone that ocean conditions can change quickly. Check daily beach conditions before swimming. If you are caught in a rip current, stay calm and swim parallel to the shoreline to escape the current, then make your way back to shore. If you can't escape, float, tread water and signal for help. If you are not an experienced swimmer, use the buddy system and do not wade into deep water.