One Lucky Dog: A Tribute to Maggie

Photo Credit: Sarah Parker and Josh Daniel
Maggie
By: Katherine Berry (for Sarah Parker & Josh Daniel)
Thank you to our dearest Maggie
for the million kisses and hugs you shared around the island,
for the days where you reminded us how easy it is to love,
for the times you jumped in our laps when you knew we needed a hug,
for staring at us with those eyes filled with love and compassion
for always loving life and holding a sense of peace
for the many wiggles and snuggles that still vibrate in our home
for the smiles you brought to our faces
Every person you met, knew you were an Angel
We miss you everyday
You taught us strength with your ability to shine from the inside, even when your body started to grow tired.
You were special beyond description and we were lucky to share life with you
Your soul will dance on the sands as the days roll by
The moments we shared will never die.
Your place in our heart is forever here
We love you sweet girl and our love will never disappear
Rest In Peace
B: 11/1/10
D: 8/20/24