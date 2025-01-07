One Lucky Dog: MeiMei

Expand MeiMei + YumYum

Hi, my name is MeiMei! It’s so nice to share my story with you. Gah, I’m just so thankful to be here and so happy! I want to start by introducing myself. My name, MeiMei, means “little sister,” and I’m still missing my best friend and big sister, Yummy, who recently crossed the rainbow bridge at 12 years young. She was everything to me, and I still miss her so much. BUT I heard Mom and Dad talking, and maybe, just maybe, I’ll get a little brother or sister soon! I hope I’ll be half as good at being a big sister as Yummy was to me.

Now, a little bit about me. I’m the socialite of the pack, a tug-of-war champ, and the first to be allowed on the furniture! Humans are my absolute favorite, and I must have their attention. If too much time passes without focusing on MeiMei, I slam my booty to the ground to announce, “It’s time to pay attention!” If that doesn’t work, I’ll snort loudly as my exclamation point!

You see, my heart beats for the attention I get. The more pets I receive, the stronger my heart beats, fueling my focus on being the best dog ever.

Training is so much fun for me, and I truly enjoy learning. (Psst, one time I overheard Mom and Dad say I was the smartest of their retrievers… ahem… can we say “WINNING?!”) Training wasn’t natural for me at first since I was so much smaller, but after my first session—where I mostly observed—I decided to toughen up my mental game. Once I did, oh yeah, everything clicked. Dad and I rocked our sessions so well that I advanced to MORE training, including agility! And then, my dream came true: I was selected as a therapy dog!

Being a therapy dog is the best—pets all day to power my kind heart. For a socialite pup like me, brightening someone else’s day boosts my happiness meter to the max. My motto is: “Pet me, and we’ll both be happy!”

I couldn’t be the best version of me without the best Mom and Dad ever. Their love is so nurturing and allows me to be unapologetically myself. As long as my heart beats, my goal is to make them proud and give puppy kisses at every opportunity. Their love fuels my soul, and with so much goodness in my life, how could I not be the luckiest dog ever?

INTERPRETED BY: Katherine Berry

OWNER NAME: Mike and Deanna Yen

DOG NAME: ‘MeiMei’ (little sister in Chinese), Ms. Fussy-Britches, Da Babeee, Widdle

AGE: 8 years

BREED: Golden Retriever

FAVORITE TOY: Lil Woobies

VET: Animal Medical Center of Mt. Pleasant – Elaine Beck

FOOD: Royal Canine GI High Fiber