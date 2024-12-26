One Lucky Dog: Moose

Happy Holidays! My name is Moose, and there are a million reasons to count why I’m a lucky dog; one being I survived the kill shelter and another is that I’m the lucky dog for one of my favorite times of year. Why? Well, I get to wear my ELF COSTUME! I can hear my mom pulling the boxes out, and when I hear the first jingle of the bells, I know it’s that time of year when I get to help Santa and strut my stuff in some X-mas gear!

However, when it’s not Christmas, I share a lot of similarities with the Elf on the Shelf - as well as Santa - in that I am always watching. I’m always on watch to ensure my family is safe; this helps in managing the household. I follow their every move, and if something is off balance in one of them, I immediately offer comfort, sometimes in the form of my lying on top of them or offering a comforting cuddle.

I know what my family is doing sometimes before they do. Their movements are letting me know if we’re going for a walk, to bed, it’s time to eat, or whatever else arises. I pay attention; unlike my goofy brother Murphy, I’m definitely the brains of the operation.

Another characteristic I share with Santa is the cookies!!! Oh my goodness, the cookies. One time, my mom started to feed me cookies to help with my anxiety. Unbeknownst to her, they were loaded with fat, and my sleek physique quickly turned more round like Santa. I understand the pressures of delicious cookies and what they can add to your life.

It’s my nature to watch and listen. It’s what makes me one of the best and luckiest dogs. I’m kind and gentle in nature, and I’m agile like a cat; however, in my older years, my body is starting to rebel, but luckily, I have beach walks in my daily life that keep me active.

If you want to meet a super cute elf in doggie form, look for me on the beach. I’ll be the one in the elf costume, and I’ll be watching you.

Happy Holidays, everyone, and thank you for my moment in the spotlight as a Lucky Dog on IOP!

OWNER NAME: Alec & Maryanne Chalmers

DOG NAME: Moose’

AKA: Anxiety Steve

AGE: 7 years young

BREED: Jack Russel Terrier Labrador Mix! Yes, all of the above

FAVORITE TOY: Not really into toys

UNUSUAL QUIRK: Nature watching

VET: Banfield