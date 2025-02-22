Op-Ed: A House Divided

Expand Reddy

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Jesus said it, and Lincoln reiterated it. As I watch the nasty, divisive rhetoric on social media, it is ironic that people like Benji Farmery and his cohorts, whom I have never met or spoken to, accuse me and others of conspiracy and divisiveness while they spew hate and slander every day. Perhaps it is time we use spirituality to bring ourselves together and talk to each other. I believe Rod Turnage and I discussed Matthew 18 in the scriptures that call for speaking in person to get unity. Rod, his lovely wife Alice, Ryan and Sonya Buchanan, Alex Stone, Mel Miles, and many others have become good friends with my family by just talking to each other instead of making assumptions about people we had never met. While I have always hesitated to address rumors, slander, and outright hatred from people I have never met, things on this island have now reached such a boiling point that I think these are best addressed. I urge everyone to stop this cowardly divisiveness behind a screen and talk to people face to face or at least on the phone. Following are some of the conspiracy theories online that have taken on a divisive life of their own. I am sure there are others.

The private island conspiracy:

It would be wonderful to discuss what this means. If someone wanted to and had the means, how would you privatize an island? I do not know of anywhere that it has been done because it makes no sense. If we shut it down to all visitors, the remaining people could not afford to pay the upkeep. Even if we did, what would be the benefit? Any rational thought would say that using this theory as a basis for all the hate makes no sense. Perhaps this originated with the STR debate, where half the island felt some limits were beneficial and the other half did not. It is OK to have different opinions. Certainly, this does not make the other person bad or evil. Even with the divisive STR issue, great results could have been achieved by both sides talking to instead of at each other. The language of “common good” recognizes everyone is created by God and has more to agree on than disagree on.

The takeover of the Council conspiracy:

This originated from one former elected official who claimed that the 5 candidates supported by a common platform in 2021 were part of a takeover of the Council and privatization of the island conspiracy. The 5 original "puppets” were Mayor Pounds, Blair Hahn, Katie Miars, Jan Anderson, and John Bogosian. Sometime later, Pierce may have been added to the puppet string. In this conspiracy, can anyone point to one vote where these “puppets” voted together? Or can someone point out one thing that was passed that somehow went to some hidden “agenda”? All these alleged conspiracies do is create division. The latest version is that John Bogosian works for me and is the lead puppet. I have known John for 2 decades. He did work for me at one time until that company was sold almost 2 years ago. Regardless, to imply that John is corrupt and would use his position to benefit me or others is a disservice to a guy whose ears turn red if he sees someone else lie. John is as honest as the day is long, and to accuse him of being corrupt without a shred of evidence is a disgrace. I have seen some “follow the money” comments. Please do and lay it out. At least you protect yourself against slander in this state that has a very low bar to award substantial damages. None of the “puppets,” including the original 6, have ever taken money or been asked to do a favor. If one of the computer tigers has proof, provide it. Otherwise, stop tearing this community apart. Having a different opinion is not tearing something apart. Slandering people and trying to make them bad people because they have a different opinion is what tears a community apart and does a far more dangerous thing—silences dissent. People who disagree with the nasty rhetoric get attacked themselves. The silent majority must rise up and speak.

The IEN conspiracy:

I bought the IEN because they were insolvent, and the only other buyer was a Mount Pleasant native not friendly to our interests. Lynn, the publisher, is an outstanding individual with a good heart and works his butt off to provide a free newspaper delivered postage paid to inboxes on 4 islands. Lynn will tell you I have rarely been involved in any publishing decisions other than my opinion column. My only guidance to Lynn is to express all points of view, speak truth to power by holding elected officials accountable, and thank your loyal advertisers for allowing you to provide a free paper to their customers. However, the haters have combined this conspiracy with the other conspiracies into one big conspiracy with no logical motive other than to hate and divide. Once again, if you have issues or concerns, call Lynn, call me, and discuss. Lynn and I are apparently the instigators for the recent administrator hiring scandal when I was out of town and first learned of it from Mr. Bell’s opinion letter.

In closing, I urge those of you of good conscience to speak up and stop this divisive rhetoric. We can find the common good by accepting that people can have different opinions on certain issues, but we will likely agree on 80 percent of the issues that are good for the community. Let’s talk in public about the 80 percent and in private about the 20 percent. Let’s also turn to God for guidance to pull us up instead of trying to feel better by pulling others down.