Letter to the Editor: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Islander 71 decided to show appreciation for our firefighters, just as it had the previous Friday night. Rain was in the forecast. No registration required. No cost. Would it work?

YES! A party broke out!

Huge crowds of all ages came together. Children danced with the man on stilts. Neighbors hugged neighbors. People from James Island, Johns Island, Daniel Island and Sullivan's Island embraced one another like lifelong friends!

The musician provided just enough background music to let everyone know he was there, while wisely understanding that he wasn't the star of the show.

And the bartender? Our very own Mayor Phillip Pounds!

How does something like this happen when it could just as easily have gone the other way?

Because we love and respect our firefighters, and actions speak louder than words.

Sometimes, the best way to say thank you is simply to show up.

That's what a community does.

And that support was on full display that evening. While our firefighters were the guests of honor, some of our police officers showed up as well.

But this kind of event doesn't just happen. Behind the scenes, someone — or, more accurately, several someones — has spent months planning, selling, marketing, pleading and arranging.

Our someones include our leader, Ted Kinghorn, a maker of extraordinary things happen, and Alicia Zimov, whose versatile résumé could read, "Can do it, done that, and will do it!" Kasey Branco partnered with them on social media and graphic design.

So, one might wonder: If the event was free, how does that help the firefighters?

Well, they were there. They saw firsthand the respect and appreciation we have for them, even though they come from off-island to protect us. And there were door prizes in exchange for donations, tip jars at the bar and the generous cooperation of Islander 71 in providing the venue.

Thanks to all of them, another fun event came together with the very best of intentions: to show our firefighters just how much they are appreciated.