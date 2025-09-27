Op-Ed: Choose Leaders Who Put Isle of Palms Residents First

I have lived on this island since 1976. I raised my children here and now have grandchildren who are being raised here too. I served on City Council in the early ’90s, ran for mayor and was soundly defeated by the legendary Carmen Bunch. I coached the first Isle of Palms youth baseball team to win in the district playoffs (it was less my coaching skills than the future professional baseball player at shortstop and two decorated Army Rangers in the outfield).

Island kids are different. That was a phrase you heard often, though sometimes said pejoratively. Our island is a special place. These are my bona fides.

I was in favor of a cap on short-term rentals, but that issue was defeated and I sense little appetite to resurrect it. It cannot win. I have come to believe that the real estate community is probably correct: House prices and mortgage rates make an STR investment, as a profit-making enterprise, very problematic. However, it has now become a useful scare tactic and political strategy. It is a prominent feature of several candidates’ platforms. This tells you everything you need to know about their focus. They can sugarcoat their platforms with the words “family” and “residential quality,” but when all is peeled away, these candidates see this island primarily as an economic engine. They are entitled to this view; the question is, do you?

My island politics are radical residential. Whether you come here as a short-term renter or day-tripper, you are visiting our home, and you can’t put your feet up on the cocktail table—because we say so—contrary to what one candidate’s literature says about his complete dislike of regulations.

Isle of Palms politics has always been a contact sport. We fight hard, but when it’s over, we touch gloves and go back to business and family. Regardless of political views, we will need each other when the next Hugo comes, as it surely will.

It is worth your time and effort to understand who each of these candidates really are and what they stand for. There are newbies who, while their offer is appreciated, have not put in the time or effort (on boards or commissions, etc.) to really understand our unique community and its needs. There are wolves in sheep’s clothing who clearly have an agenda other than what they advertise. And then there are citizen-residents who will be honest servants for a family-centered, residential community. Choose wisely. It really does matter.

Jeff Simon

Hartnett Blvd.