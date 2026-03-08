Op-Ed: Currency Devaluation...29451

To: IOP City Council, WDCA board members/candidates (listed in the directory) and all stakeholders on IOP

I am reaching out regarding the upcoming beach renourishment on Isle of Palms.

As City Council has approved $32 million for the upcoming beach renourishment, my understanding is that there remains a financial shortfall regarding the amount approved. Experience also tells us the project will cost more.

Furthermore, my understanding is that WDCA, after receiving credits for ATAX revenue, still remains deficient in the amount required to pay “for their portion.” One solution that has been mentioned is to assess WDCA stakeholders for the deficiency (approximately $1,000 per unit owner).

I am vehemently opposed to assessing WDCA stakeholders, or any other property owners, for any deficiencies. Any shortfall must be funded inside the tax system to be equitable.

REASONING:

All coastal beaches in South Carolina are public beaches.

Beach renourishment on IOP is the responsibility of the state of South Carolina. However, my understanding is that no financial funding is available.

Factually, based on documented evidence, Gov. “MacDisaster” has not walked the IOP public beach in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and year-to-date 2026. Why? Did anyone from City Council or WDCA invite him?

The state continues to accept sales tax remittances from all the economic cylinders that power our economic engine, yet the state refuses to pay for any of the gas. Classic “taxation without representation” — misaligning sources and uses.

Responsibly, IOP stepped up to remedy our beach erosion. I, and several others, are extremely grateful for that action. However, the sources of funding the renourishment are tax dollars, not knocking on doors asking for piggy banks. Any deficiency must be funded by tax dollars. The foundation of our current real estate tax system is the most equitable method we have until something else comes along.

Wild Dunes does not own or occupy a private beach — it is a public beach.

Access to the beach. Path 58, owned by WDCA, is a pedestrian beach access to the public beach. Tract A, Block D (see attached) illustrates two pedestrian access easements (PAE) adjacent to Path 58 for beach access. When entering the public beach from Path 58, there are no impediments (gates, barbed wire, land mines) that would prevent traversing east or west. Based on sworn testimony by Jim Anderson, former WDCA president, anyone can enter Path 58 from the public beach.

Caution: WDCA actively promotes carts and LSVs to traverse Path 58, all at the risk of pedestrians. BOLO.

Based on all the media coverage regarding the beach renourishment, I would have thought all the STR management companies (commercial cartel) would be stepping up to donate to the cause. Have you been contacted?

To tell certain stakeholders to hand over their piggy banks is essentially saying their currency has been devalued.

Fact: The 4% vs. 6% rule is an oxymoron. STR owners pay approximately 300% more in real estate taxes compared with their property being their personal residence. Now the WD board is entertaining asking for more. It would be interesting to analyze the absolute amount of STR real estate revenue versus residential revenue in WD and outside of WD.

Sins of the (fiscal) past.

IOP: $100,000 AME church; $250,000 new playground equipment; $250,000 (ATAX) playground equipment; Mayor Phil’s covert HR activity $80,000 (a recurring expense).

WDCA: $xxxx for the owners beach house. All I can say is I believe there were four budget revisions or cost overruns. The board’s transparency (a welder’s mask in a dark room) has not provided the actual cost, budget, overruns or breakdown to stakeholders. Needless to say, the Empire State Building was built in less time (actually two of them).

$25,000 (liability deductible) as a defendant in a lawsuit. The suit was filed by plaintiffs to protect pedestrians — identified as “Pedestrian Beach Access” on the attached plat — from carts, LSVs, electric bikes and motorcycles when traversing Path 58. The board is pro-cart/LSV, choosing to negligently expose pedestrians to risk to protect its base.

The judge ruled in favor of WDCA, meaning it has the legal right to allow any kind of vehicles it chooses. Folks, anyone who will put a two-year-old child at risk of injury or worse has no moral compass. Yet these are the same people who want to assess stakeholders whose currency has been devalued. Will the board tell us how much Travelers will increase their premium as a result? Welder’s mask.

In summary, we cannot be all things to all people. We cannot pick winners and losers. We must prepare for rainy days when the sun is shining and learn to do the little things very well.

No assessments that fall outside the current Charleston County real estate tax system.