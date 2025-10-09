Op-Ed: Fool Me Once: The Pivot on Wild Dunes & STRs

Expand Tony Santiago

In late 2022, Isle of Palms residents mobilized to protect livability and rein in future build-out. On Sept. 27, City Council voted 7–2 to draft ordinances capping density in Wild Dunes and protecting conservation and recreation areas. Mayor Phillip Pounds was one of two “no” votes.

Two weeks later, with momentum building, he endorsed moving the ordinances to a public hearing: “I was hopeful we would have a nice collaborative, strategic negotiation to get to a new development agreement with our resort owners... We voted, and that didn’t happen last month. So here we are, and I am going to support this because I think we need to take it to the next step to have a public hearing and then see where it goes from there.”

Residents then did their part — twice. The city held a public hearing at City Hall on Oct. 18, and a second at the Recreation Center on Nov. 1. That Rec Center hearing became the breaking point: Residents packed the room and spoke consistently in favor of limiting growth and passing the ordinances. After those hearings, Council advanced to second reading.

By Nov. 15, Pounds was fully on the winning side: “We wanted to limit future development, which we certainly have done.”

Within weeks, the direction shifted — first on short-term rentals (STRs), then in public rhetoric.

On Dec. 6, Pounds joined the bloc opposing a three-month STR pause designed to cool the market and improve data. By February 2023, he was steering away from caps altogether, elevating “monitor and enforce” and spotlighting statistics that softened the perceived problem.

At the Feb. 6 workshop workshop, he kept a no-cap option on the table and, on Feb. 28, supported Alternative 5: “(The) potential path is certainly a no cap — allow the market to determine the number of short-term rentals... and monitor agreed-upon metrics.”

When council members presented islandwide impact math, Pounds dismissed it as fear-driven and insisted, “If we’re going to talk about factual issues, let’s talk facts... the trend over the last 12 years has been going down and not up.” He nudged a live cap motion into executive session; no cap passed that night.

In April 2023, he publicly welcomed a citizen-led cap petition, then voted against first reading of that same cap in July, blocking it from even advancing to negotiation.

By October, the message had morphed again. To The Post and Courier, he framed IOP as inherently tourist-oriented: “It’s a vacation spot, and has always been a rental community, to some extent.”

Here’s the pattern residents should see: When the votes are there to protect IOP, Pounds goes along. When leverage returns to the mayor’s office, he talks “collaboration,” moves the goalposts, and downshifts to no-cap, market-driven policies.

Elect a like-minded council, and we invite a new round of “renegotiation” that reopens density and STR questions islandwide — Wild Dunes decisions that won’t stay behind the gate.

Fool me once.

~Tony Santiago