Op-Ed: IOP City Council 1, Constituents 0

At the recent IOP City Council meeting held on February 25, 2025, I, along with several other citizens, exercised our 1st amendment rights (“citizen comments”). We are grateful for living in a country where this is allowed; unfortunately, there are others who do not. Council gives you three (3) minutes; no handicap for being over 70.

The credibility/makeup of the citizens (“constituents”) who spoke are as follows: two (2) former city council members, one with a senior executive career, the other in technology; an owner/CEO of a specialized national recruiting firm for forty (40) years; an attorney; an accountant; various respectable citizens with various professional backgrounds; and me, the common man.

As the constituents spoke, the recurring theme, which was ignited by four previous op-eds in the Island Eye News, was surgically centered around Mayor Pounds and the council’s ill-advised strategy to not follow a previously well-defined procedure regarding hiring a new city administrator and a clear violation of the council’s Code of Conduct.

Yes, there were a number of constituents who called for some resignations, me being one. However, the constituents provided the council a realistic lifeline: raise your hand up high, say you screwed up, go back to square one, and do it right the second time. This is the methodology I was raised on; my kids were raised on; miracle medicine for a cultural cure.

Recently, Mt. Pleasant’s Mayor Haynie practiced the above methodology, which preempted a major train wreck. Mr. Haynie did not try to move the goalposts, taking one for the team. He did not lose the locker room. In other words: LEADERSHIP.

In contrast, back on IOP, based on my understanding and the direction of the wind, Mayor Pounds’ ill-advised, off-balance sheet agenda was in the lead with a 5-4 position. Clearly, the constituent’s messages were more than compelling for Mayor Pounds and his accomplices to rethink their actions and pivot. Nothing was cast in stone… ………or was there?

I encourage everyone to view and listen to the constituent’s comments… then form your own opinion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRD-Jtvivg

Subsequently, City Council met the following morning (February 26, 2025), electing 6-3 to move forward in offering the position to a current employee, who was never a part of the posted job process, did not apply by the deadline (December 31, 2025), and my understanding is, repeatedly explained to some council members, close to retirement, was not interested in the job. Although the constituent’s warnings to keep the council out of harm's way were compelling, the council turned a deaf ear. The repercussions to the city and the stakeholders now geometrically multiply as a result of Mayor Pounds’ and the council’s arbitrary and capricious actions.

What does all this mean? Pretty simple. Five (5) council members, then add another, who engineered a U-turn for fear of being in the minority, demonstrating their governance, or lack thereof, was more powerful than the people they represent. A fatal mistake!

I, and many others, were of the understanding council members were to represent constituents, not their own personal interests. The old adage, “If you find yourself in a hole, quit digging,” did not resonate with the Council. Council also failed to calculate and overlooked the number of people each constituent represents.

As requested by some of the constituents, respectfully, it is time for Mayor Pounds and Councilman Hahn to resign. Please do not wait for the court of public opinion to speak/vote in November.

Secondly, preserve and remove the mask of the “Phantom video of Executive Session” to the public. My understanding is the video was viewed live by certain IOP employees. If factual, we need an accounting of the employees who viewed the executive session. Those employees, who were complicit in viewing the video, “pierced the executive session veil,” clearing the way for public consumption. My understanding is there is no audio; however, I believe most will be able to decipher the IOP signature body language and sign language.

Finally, engage an independent forensic law firm to document the facts regarding the above train wreck, certifying and providing their findings to the public.

Remember when your mom repeatedly told you to NOT do something... and you did it anyway... …How did that work out for you?

Al Clouse, IOP Citizen