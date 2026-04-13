Op-Ed: Isle of Palms must prioritize competitive pay for city employees

Editor’s note: This op-ed responds to Scott Pierce’s column, “Isle of Palms Administrative Committee Advances New Compensation Plan Structure to Address First Responder Pay and Retention.”

Bev Miller and Scott Pierce presented a new compensation plan structure to the Isle of Palms Administrative Committee on April 6. The presentation provided a quick overview of a seven-point set of structural and compensation changes for all Isle of Palms city employees, with an emphasis on first responders.

I commend Mrs. Miller and Mr. Pierce for taking on this very difficult and important task. I hope City Council will take a closer look at the plan, with a deeper dive into the specifics and details, at the Ways and Means Committee meeting April 14. It is imperative that Isle of Palms take the lead in the Lowcountry on employee compensation now, rather than continuing to fall behind neighboring communities.

Let’s show our valued employees that we appreciate their service by paying them what they deserve. Public safety is no place to pinch pennies.

- Jimmy Ward