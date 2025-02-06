Op-Ed: Trust in IOP Mayor Pounds Has Evaporated

On October 17, 2024, our IOP City Administrator informed the public of her resignation. As a highly competent public employee, Desiree Fragoso’s outside recruitment and subsequent resignation should come as no surprise.

Appropriately, then-Chairman of our IOP Administrative Committee, John Bogosian, held discussions with multiple governmental search firms to find a qualified replacement. Ms. Fragoso’s over ten (10) years of IOP city service (six as CA), combined with a master’s degree in public administration and governmental work experience in Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, has served the city well and represented a challenge to replace.

Now enter Mayor Pounds, and witness proper governance and ethics tossed aside.

Mayor Pounds forces his way into a temporary role on the Administrative Committee with Councilmember Ashley Carroll destined to assume that role upon hiring a new administrator. Pounds then conspires with Councilman Ward and votes for himself to become Chair of the committee and wrestles the search lead from Councilman Bogosian.

The professional search ended December 31, 2024, with 79 candidates identified, narrowed to 5, and further narrowed to 3 finalists.

By code and definition, IOP city governance operates as a “weak mayor, weak administrator, strong council” form of government. Mayor Pounds’ operating role is as a “weak mayor,” with authority limited to one of nine equal voices. All business decisions for the city are to be transacted with transparency and proper governmental process. Per city code: “The City administrator shall be appointed by a majority of the council and shall be responsible for the proper administration of the policies and affairs of the city.”

Thus, three (3) highly qualified candidates were selected to replace our highly qualified, well-respected, minority female city administrator, whose last salary was $142,000. Our “weak Mayor,” without authority and in breach of our code of conduct, and with complete disregard of defined governance procedures, entered a discussion with Douglas Kerr, Deputy City Administrator. Until 2020, Mr. Kerr was Director of Building, Planning, and Zoning. Additionally, he has served as Assistant Administrator since 2021. At no time had Mr. Kerr ever sought the role of City Administrator.

The well-publicized application filing period closed on December 31, 2024, and the mayor unilaterally and without authority decided in late January 2025, after three meetings of the Administrative Committee (1/10, 1/23, 1/24) and the selection of three (3) finalists, to entice Mr. Kerr with a $180,000 offer, despite the fact that he had neither expressed interest nor applied for the role. Mr. Kerr was then introduced by the Mayor/Committee Chair at the February 4, 2025 Administrative meeting as a newly submitted candidate, twelve (12) days after the interview process ended and thirty-six (36) days after the expiration of the application deadline.

Pounds unilaterally requests the search firm to interview Mr. Kerr. Why $180,000, a $38,000 increase from Ms. Fragoso’s salary? Kerr has openly stated his intent to retire sooner rather than later, at 50% of his current salary. With outside job opportunities under consideration, it is only financially beneficial to remain with IOP at a $180,000 salary is the explanation. This salary increase will increase Kerr’s future pension payout after three (3) years from the current $60,000 per year to $90,000 per year. Other than the obvious breach of proper governance, policy, and ethics, it is a simple math exercise. From year-end 2021 to present, Director Kerr could move from an annual salary in the mid-$90s to an effective doubling at $180,000 should he be hired. Does anyone believe Ms. Fragoso would have left IOP had her salary been raised to $180,000? The impact on the city’s retirement funding will now take a massive hit. Additionally, Human Resource Managers recognize the domino impact on other City positions.

As this breach of trust and ethics unfolds, expect a move by Pounds at the scheduled Special Council meeting on February 13 to push this choice through with four puppet votes. Pounds’ failure to properly lead the city is fiscally irresponsible and ethically wrong. No doubt Pounds has counseled his puppets to orchestrate this breach of ethics. The vote to ignore common sense and the recommendations of a highly paid search firm is an embarrassment to the community.

Mayor Pounds has not only breached public trust but should seriously be held accountable for violations of the City Code of Conduct and gross violation of the processes by which we govern.