Papi’s Taqueria on Isle of Palms to Close After Eight Years

Papi’s Taqueria, a longtime Mexican restaurant on the Isle of Palms, has announced that its final day of business will be Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

The restaurant shared the news on social media, writing in part:

“After eight wonderful years on the Isle of Palms — years filled with laughter, late nights, (a little tequila), and countless memories — it’s time for us to close this chapter, and time for Papi’s Taqueria to say adios. This is a truly bittersweet goodbye as it carries both a heavy heart and a grateful smile. While it is hard to close this chapter, we do so with full hearts and deep gratitude.

To our loyal customers, regulars, locals, and tourists from all over that have spent a beach day on the IOP with a Margarita in their hands, THANK YOU for every visit, every smile, and every new friendship. We could not have done it without you.”

Papi’s also mentioned that a new concept will take over the space at 1012 Ocean Blvd.

“Though we’re sad to see our time here on Front Beach come to a close, we’re excited for what’s ahead for 1012 Ocean Blvd.,” the post continued. “Although we can’t reveal what’s coming next, believe us when we say that our baby is in very capable hands and there are great things to come.”

Papi’s Taqueria remains open until Nov. 2.