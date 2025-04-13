Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition Being Held on IOP this June

The 36th annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition will take place Saturday, June 7, at 9 a.m. on Front Beach of Isle of Palms. The event is free and open to anyone who would like to show off their sand sculpting skills.

Competitors can enter in the following divisions: Children (ages 14 and under), Young Adult (ages 15–20), Family (at least one adult and one child or young adult), and Adult (ages 21 and older). Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category, along with additional judged categories: Most Creative, Best Architectural and Best in Show—Overall. Individual and team entries are permitted. Teams are limited to four people.

The first 200 to register are guaranteed a free T-shirt; sizes are subject to availability. Visit www.iop.net for the 2025 online registration form. You may also register by stopping by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department or calling 843-886-8294. Day-of registration begins at 8:30 a.m.