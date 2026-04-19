Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition Returns May 30

The 37th annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition will take place Saturday, May 30, at 9 a.m. on Front Beach of Isle of Palms. The event is free and open to all who would like to show off their sand sculpting abilities.

Competitors can enter in the following divisions: children (ages 14 and under), young adult (ages 15-20), family (at least one adult and one child or young adult) and adult (ages 21 and older). Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category, along with additional judged categories including most creative, best architectural and best in show.

Individual and team entries are permitted. Teams are limited to four people. The first 200 to register are guaranteed a free T-shirt, with sizes subject to availability. Visit isleofpalms.gov for the 2026 online registration form. Participants can also register at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department or by calling 843-886-8294. Registration on the day of the event begins at 8:30 a.m.