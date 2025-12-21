Pickleball tournament surpasses fundraising goal

Expand Mic Smith Photography LLC Mia Howe (left) and Katie Miars compete in the Wild Dunes Pickleball Association tournament. Photo by Mic Smith Photography LLC

Wild Dunes Pickleball Association’s first charity pickleball tournament netted $40,000 for pediatric cancer research at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“I was overwhelmed with gratitude for our extremely generous community,” said WDPA President Jen Stephens, who works and plays regularly at the Wild Dunes Tennis & Pickleball Center. She noted the final tally exceeded expectations. “So many people gave monetary donations, as well as items for the silent auction and raffle, and it was a huge success. Not only that, but everyone who played in the tournament was part of the fundraising.”

Held Sunday, Nov. 16, the Paddles Up to End Childhood Cancer tournament featured three divisions of men’s and women’s doubles played across Wild Dunes Resort’s six pickleball courts. Fifty-two participants took part in competitive play, and an additional 23 players joined a “Just for Fun” round-robin later in the afternoon.

The day concluded with a catered players party and silent auction. “We raised money for critical research while enjoying a fun day of competitive pickleball,” said Josh Smith, director of pickleball for Wild Dunes Resort. “It’s a proud first for our program as we help lead the development of the sport in the Charleston area.”

The WDPA board expressed thanks to all sponsors, businesses and individuals who contributed auction items, including Jeff’s Bagels, which provided breakfast for players and spectators. Top sponsors and donors included The Day Dinkers, Wild Pickle Chicks, Taverna Philosophia, Slotchiver & Slotchiver, Carroll Investors, Carroll Realty, Gwen’s, Network Security Services, DeepWater Church and Dunes Properties.

Winners by DUPR level:

Women’s 3.0: Laurie Pounds and Carol Webber Women’s 3.5: Sue Crowell and Diane Duffy Women’s 4.0: Joann Terrell and Liz Lyman

Men’s 3.0: Dave Strickert and Gregg Scott Men’s 3.5: Tabb Evans and Mark Mills Men’s 4.0: Chris Marquez and Russ Bridgham