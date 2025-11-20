Pierce Thanks Isle of Palms Residents After One-Vote Loss in Mayor’s Race

Thank you to all the residents of Isle of Palms. Although we came up one vote short, I’m incredibly proud of the honest, community-driven campaign we ran together. This island deserves leaders and residents who care deeply, show up and stay engaged — and this election proved just how much we all love our home.

I remain committed to working for a stronger, more unified Isle of Palms. The challenges we face — quality of life, beach preservation, infrastructure, public safety and fiscal responsibility — don’t disappear after an election, and neither does my dedication to this community.

Let’s continue moving forward together with respect, optimism and a shared commitment to keeping the Isle of Palms the special place we all cherish.

Scott