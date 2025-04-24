Public Voices Rally Behind Douglas Kerr, Council Members Following Contentious Appointment

Following a narrow 5-4 vote to appoint Douglas Kerr as Isle of Palms city administrator during last month’s council meeting, recent public comments have shifted the tone, bringing a wave of support for Kerr and the council members who voted for him.

At the most recent council meeting on Tuesday, April 22, several residents stepped forward to defend both Kerr’s qualifications and the integrity of the council’s decision, offering a counterpoint to earlier accusations of a flawed and biased hiring process.

A Carolina Boulevard resident with a master’s degree in personnel and employee relations and years of experience as an HR manager directly addressed criticisms raised by Councilmember John Bogosian. Bogosian had previously suggested Kerr was solely motivated by the significant pay increase tied to the role.

“When was the last time anyone took a position not for the pay?” she asked, challenging the notion that financial compensation diminishes a candidate’s merit. “After doing my own research, the person you claimed was the best hire I found laughable compared to Mr. Kerr,” she added, reinforcing her confidence in the council’s decision.

In response to Councilmember Scott Pierce’s prior claim that the hiring process was “corrupt,” she offered a pragmatic perspective. “It is a process, with the ultimate goal of selecting the best person available for the community. At any time, if the best candidate becomes available, you hire that person — companies do it all the time.”

Another resident, from 27th Avenue, commended Kerr’s nearly three decades of service to the Isle of Palms and expressed gratitude to the council members who voted in favor of his appointment.

“It was brutal to watch what took place as a citizen,” she said, referencing the harsh criticism of Kerr.

A resident of Barnacle Row echoed these sentiments, thanking both Kerr and the supportive council members. “He’s been here for 28 years — that is a lot of experience,” she stated. “He has learned a lot in that time.”

The show of public support marks a notable shift in the narrative following last month’s controversy, offering a reminder of Kerr’s longstanding commitment to the Isle of Palms and the trust many residents place in his leadership.

