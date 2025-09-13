Raising a Glass (Again!) to Our Heroes: IOP Firefighter Appreciation Night Set for Oct. 23

Expand Firefighter appreciation night flyer - 1

When it comes to community traditions that truly light up the island, few shine brighter than Firefighter Appreciation Night at Islander 71. On Thursday, Oct. 23, from 5–8 p.m., the Isle of Palms community will gather once again to celebrate the men and women who rush toward flames when the rest of us run the other way.

Hosted by the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation in partnership with Islander 71, this annual fall event has quickly become a favorite night on the calendar—complete with live music, games, giveaways and, yes, Mayor Phillip Pounds back behind the bar for a second year as guest bartender.

“This is going to be a wonderful event for the littles all the way up through the age brackets—there’s something for everyone,” said Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius. “It’s a great opportunity for our firefighters to connect with the community and show our appreciation. It’s a beautiful spot—at Islander 71. So please come out, enjoy the fall weather, and we look forward to seeing you there!”

An Evening for All Ages

From free kids’ meals, firefighter helmets and games to the big red firetruck parked out front for kids (and kids-at-heart) to explore, the night is designed to engage the entire family. Adults can relax with live music, a coastal sunset and featured cocktails—all while knowing their enjoyment gives back.

Proceeds and tips from the bar go directly to the Isle of Palms LENS Foundation, supporting programs that benefit the island’s first responders.

Mayor Pounds: Back Behind the Bar

And about those cocktails—yes, the rumors are true. Mayor Phillip Pounds is dusting off the bar towel for a second year.

“I love helping in any way I can to give back to our community,” the mayor said. “It’s great that all the funds raised from tips and specialty cocktails go directly to the LENS Foundation to benefit our first responders. I’m always happy to do my part—even if my bartending skills leave much to be desired. Let’s just say you might get more conversation than cocktail flair when you order from me.”

Why October?

The event follows National Fire Prevention Week, a century-old initiative dedicated to raising fire safety awareness. On Isle of Palms, it has also become a chance to pause and show gratitude to the firefighters who protect homes, families and the island community year-round.

Registration

No tickets or registration are required, but RSVPing at lensiop.org/events enters you into a raffle for an Islander 71 gift card.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 23, grab the kids, invite a neighbor, and head to Islander 71 for a night that’s equal parts fun and heartfelt. After all, how often do you get to thank your firefighters while the mayor hands you a drink?