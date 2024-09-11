Raising a Glass to the Heroes: IOP Firefighter Appreciation Night

When you think of the unsung heroes who keep our small slice of paradise safe, it’s hard not to picture the firefighters who rush in when the rest of us are running out. On Oct. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Isle of Palms community will have the chance to show these local lifesavers just how much they’re appreciated. The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation of Isle of Palms has teamed up with Islander 71 to host a night dedicated to its fearless firefighters—complete with live music, games, and a special appearance by Mayor Phillip Pounds as guest bartender (yes, you read that right).

The event, aptly named Isle of Palms Firefighter Appreciation Night, is more than just a party. It’s an evening designed to bring the island together during National Fire Prevention Week—a time to reflect on the importance of fire safety and the men and women who stand ready to protect us.

“This is our way to show appreciation and gratitude for our firefighters,” says LENS IOP Director Ted Kinghorn. “What better time than during National Fire Prevention Week?”

Kinghorn, who incorporated the fire department into the LENS mission this past April, says the event was inspired by the annual police banquet the organization hosts every May during National Police Week.

But what exactly is National Fire Prevention Week? It’s a century-old initiative aimed at educating communities about fire safety, born from the ashes of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Each year, fire departments across the country use this week to spotlight fire prevention measures—everything from creating escape plans to checking smoke alarms. Here on Isle of Palms, it’s also a moment to tip our hats to the first responders who keep those fires at bay.

And there’s no shortage of fun planned for the evening. Expect fire trucks on-site for the little ones (and let’s be honest, for the adults too), live music to keep the energy up, and free kids’ meals courtesy of Islander 71 owners Jon Bushnell and Dave Lorenz.

“We love any chance to bring the island community together,” says Bushnell. “It’s a huge bonus getting to celebrate our hardworking first responders.”

With featured drinks—including beer, wine, and cocktails—guests can toast the firefighters who serve us day in and day out.

The star of the night, though, might just be Mayor Pounds, who, in a surprising twist, will be guest bartending for the event.

“I’m always happy to support LENS and its programs,” the mayor said with a grin. “But buyer beware—I have zero bartending experience!”

Whether he mixes the perfect margarita or fumbles through a gin and tonic, you’ll want to be there to witness it.

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius couldn’t be more thrilled about the event, noting the powerful impact of community support on his team.

“The support of the Isle of Palms community strengthens our work and contributes to the well-being of our firefighters, firefighter-paramedics, and all department staff,” Oliverius says. “We are genuinely appreciative of the recognition of our team and its commitment to serving residents and visitors of Isle of Palms. This event and National Fire Prevention Week are beneficial in promoting fire safety awareness, community participation, and highlighting the essential role of our firefighters. We look forward to interacting with guests and celebrating with other members of Isle of Palms Fire and Rescue, our families, and friends.”

While registration for the event isn’t required, it comes with a perk—register, and you’re automatically entered into a drawing to win an Islander 71 gift card. So, grab your friends, bring the family, and head over to lensiop.org/events to RSVP. After all, it’s not every day you get to clink glasses with your local heroes while the mayor serves you a cocktail!

This Oct. 10, don’t just admire our first responders from afar—come out and celebrate them.