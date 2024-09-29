Recipe: Healthy Gut, Happy Life

Expand Pascarella

Through a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, regular movement, and mindfulness practices that reduce stress, we can keep inflammation in check and prevent it from damaging our bodies over time. Reducing inflammation not only helps you feel better in the short term but also extends your health span—the number of years you live in good health.

We’ve all heard the phrase “trust your gut,” but when it comes to health, this advice is more literal than metaphorical. Our gut is often referred to as our “second brain,” influencing everything from our mood to our immune system. Gut health is foundational, and in 2024, we’re paying more attention to the connection between a healthy gut and overall wellness.

When your gut is healthy, you’re better equipped to absorb nutrients, manage weight, and maintain a strong immune system. But more than that, research is showing a clear link between gut health and mental health. By supporting our gut through probiotics, prebiotics, and nutrient-dense foods, we create a ripple effect of wellness throughout the entire body.

Here is a delicious (and beginner friendly) recipe to ensure you are feeding your gut properly to fuel your life!

Warm Lentil and Kale Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Ingredients:

1 cup green or brown lentils, cooked

2 cups kale leaves, stems removed and chopped

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup sunflower seeds, toasted

For lemon-tahini dressing:

1/4 cup tahini

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine cooked lentils, chopped kale leaves, thinly sliced red onion, and toasted sunflower seeds. In a small bowl, whisk together tahini, lemon juice, water, maple syrup or honey, minced garlic, salt, and pepper until smooth. Pour lemon-tahini dressing over the lentil-kale mixture. Toss gently to coat.

Serve warm or at room temperature as a nutritious and satisfying salad.

Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Additionally, as a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie Pascarella offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals. As a seasoned health and wellness advocate educated under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living.