Record-Breaking Year for the IOP Connector Run

It has been an honor to serve on the board of the IOP Connector Run for the past four years and witness the extreme dedication of board members, Chair Michelle Priest, and Exchange Program of Service Chair Deb Barr. This event is a collaboration among the cities of Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant, their recreation departments, the Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant police departments, and the Isle of Palms Fire Department. It truly takes “villages” to make this sanctioned 10K and 5K run a memorable and well-organized success.

This article focuses on the race itself; the next edition will cover the funds raised for child abuse prevention agencies and recognize the sponsors and volunteers who make this event possible through their donations and support.

This year was truly an international event, with 2,500 registered runners — a record-breaking turnout. Congratulations to all who participated and supported the race.

One participant we’d like to highlight is our oldest IOP Connector Run finisher, **Mary Schall**, who is 94 years old. The race has been a staple in Mary’s annual schedule of events, which she “walks briskly” in each year. She first became involved with the event in 1995 after joining the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and volunteering for the race as a member.

At age 40, Mary decided that running would help her achieve her personal mission: “In a 24-hour day, one hour needs to be physically challenging.” She joined a training class that January and by April could run three miles — and she hasn’t stopped since.

Eleven years ago, after her husband Ned passed away, Mary began participating in the IOP Connector Run with her son, who travels from Wisconsin each year to join her. Most years, she has finished first in her age group. When she was 90, competing in the 80-year-old category, she finished second, joking, “What do you expect?” In 2019, she and her son both finished first in their respective races, and in 2025, Mary once again placed first.

Mary also participates in the annual Gobble Wobble 5K in Charleston on Thanksgiving Day with her three sons and the Cooper River Bridge Run each year. To prepare, she “walks briskly” three to five miles daily throughout her neighborhood. She also volunteers one day a week at Roper Hospital and leads brain game activities at Franke.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s event such a success, including runners from Canada, England, Ireland, South Africa, and from across the United States — including Idaho, Alabama, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas.