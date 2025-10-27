Reddy or Not: A Small Step or a Giant Leap?

The recent administrative court ruling vacating all fines against me offered a ray of hope for others who may also be battling the tyranny of an all-powerful state teamed with far-left radical environmental groups. Despite the relentless and hateful attacks on social media toward us, the judge dismissed all notions that we ignored cease-and-desist orders or willfully violated laws.

The remaining issue — submitting a plan for the wall — was based on a statute for coastal waters and tidelands (48-39-120), which will be further reviewed for applicability on beaches. Rather than offering opinions, following are some direct quotes from the judge’s order in response to certain key questions:

Does DHEC have jurisdiction landward of the setback line (which is my case)?:

“The Department’s practices over the last 25 years are contrary to the practices averred by the Department’s witnesses in this case. No credible evidence that the Department has exercised jurisdiction landward of the setback line since 1999, nor has it assessed a civil penalty landward of the setback line” (until my case).

“The Beach Management Act (BMA) did not require disclosure that property may also be subject to the Department’s determination of Beach Critical Area. The fact that it did not require such a disclosure could reflect that it did not intend for the Department’s jurisdiction to extend landward of the setback line.”

“The Department’s expert testified that the Department’s jurisdiction can change day by day, storm by storm. In other words, neither a court nor a landowner can determine with a reasonable degree of certainty the location of the beach’s critical area.”

Did DHEC prove with a preponderance of evidence that the structure was in the beach’s critical area by claiming jurisdiction over eroded property the day after a storm?:

“Beach’s critical area does not exist as a specific term in law.”

“Nevertheless, the Department’s determination of critical area was dubious. First, the Department collected the vegetative escarpment line the day after the storm, and the Department’s own expert acknowledged that the critical area can change day by day, storm by storm, depending on the category of the storm. Notably, he opined there should be at least one growing season before vegetation is considered.”

“While I find GPS units to be accurate, the Department’s identification of vegetation lines in this case was subjective.” The court further ruled that using vegetative lines to determine critical areas is “not in keeping with the statutory definition of beach, which requires both periodic inundation and no non-littoral vegetation.”

Ruling on the Department not allowing us to place new sand in front of the original retaining wall, the judge commented, “I find her (DHEC’s) contentions to be questionable, and in fact, the Department’s directive appears to have exposed 118 and 122 Ocean to additional erosive forces.”

It is also significant that the administrative court is prevented by the Constitution from ruling on two key constitutional issues — whether this is a taking of private land by the government (which would violate the Fifth Amendment), and whether this violates the 14th Amendment (unequal application of the law, as the Hilton Head walls are still in place and the agency, under sworn testimony in that case, said they had no jurisdiction landward of the setback). These issues will be decided in a regular court.

Finally, the ruling on corrective plans for the wall was based on statute 48-39-120, which applies to state-funded structures on the “tidelands and coastal waters” of this state — two separately defined critical areas seaward of the mean high-water mark. Neither the critical areas nor seaward of the mean high-water mark apply here.

This can be viewed as a small step or a giant leap toward restraining an out-of-control agency from playing havoc on private land with complete disregard for the Constitution, which says, “Nor shall private land be taken for public use without just compensation.” We can’t just love the Constitution when it is convenient.

-

Reddy or Not represents the opinion of Lucky Dog Publishing owner Rom Reddy but not necessarily the opinion of the newspaper. In keeping with our philosophy of publishing all opinions, we welcome responses, which must be limited to 400 words and will be published on a space-available basis.