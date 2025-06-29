Redfish, Trout, and Mackerel Keep Biting Through Summer Heat

Expand Nancy Guzman from Greenville, SC holding a seatrout (Credit: Capt. Bennett)

While the weather has been quite hot, it hasn’t slowed the fishing down. Fishermen can try starting early in the morning, when they may find fish chasing bait on the surface, as well as lighter winds that allow them to sight fish on the flats. Evenings also offer cooler temperatures and a chance to target tailing redfish on big flood tides.

The redfish bite has been great. The large schools of redfish have now split up, but you can still find pods of 20 to 30 fish, especially on the flats. Putting a scent trail in the water and an easy meal in front of redfish is a tactic likely to succeed. We usually put live mullet or cracked blue crab on the bottom with enough weight to hold it in place. Use size 3/0 circle hooks combined with a heavy test line, and watch those rods rip over!

The trout bite is getting steadily stronger. We've started catching a healthy number of larger trout mixed in with smaller fish. Fishing mud minnows on jigheads is quite effective and lets you get your bait in front of trout in deeper pockets. I use 1/8-ounce or 1/4-ounce jigheads. You can use heavier jigheads, but make sure their size is not significantly bigger than the bait. Try alternating the speed of your retrieve as you work through an area.

Spanish mackerel are plentiful and are often best found at first light. If you find schools of fish busting bait on the surface, toss reflective casting jigs and reel them quickly through the school. Move your boat gradually around the school; running through a pod of fish will put them down. If you know fish are present but not up top, try trolling Clark Spoons at different depths and speeds.

See you on the water!

