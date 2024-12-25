Ring in 2025 with Flair: Islander 71's NYE Bash & DIY Cocktail Magic

As the final days of 2024 swiftly pass, the buzz of New Year’s Eve plans begins to sparkle across conversations, much like the bubbles in a glass of champagne. Whether you’re planning to close out the year with culinary excellence and vibrant dancing at Islander 71 or prefer to stir up your own batch cocktails at home, standout celebrations and recipes can make your evening unforgettable.

A New Year’s Feast for the Ages

Kick off the evening with the Four-Course Chef Dinner at Islander 71. Hosted in their elegantly appointed dining room, the dinner offers two seating options: 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Guests can savor a meticulously crafted menu featuring dishes like Char Siu Pork Tenderloin or Islander 71 Prime Rib, complemented by starters such as Ahi Tuna Poke or a Fresh Oyster Sampler. Dessert provides a sweet finale with choices like Key Lime Pie or Kahlúa Toffee Chocolate Cake.

The dinner, priced at $115 per person, promises a symphony of flavors as ambitious as your New Year’s resolutions. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made at islander71.com.

Dance into 2025 on the Rooftop

For those seeking a livelier celebration, Islander 71’s Rooftop Party kicks off at 9 p.m. on the heated rooftop deck. Guests can enjoy a welcome cocktail, light bites, music from a live DJ, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $65 and should be purchased in advance for this high-energy bash.

For the Home Bartender: Batched Cocktail Inspirations

If venturing out into the chilly night isn’t your style, bring a taste of Islander 71 to your living room. Shannon Standhart, the restaurant’s beverage manager, shares her secrets for crafting the perfect batch cocktails to make your at-home celebration just as festive.

“I wanted each sip to feel like a toast to new beginnings and shared adventures,” Standhart says. Her signature cocktails, New Beginnings Old Fashion and Lady Luck Spritz, are playful nods to the spirit of the season and perfect for batching. “This way, everyone can spend less time mixing and more time celebrating,” she adds. After all, New Year’s Eve is for mingling, not muddling.

For Him: New Beginnings Old Fashion

Ingredients:

2 oz Elijah Craig Bourbon

1/4 oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

1/4 oz Brown Sugar Cinnamon Simple Syrup

2 dashes Black Walnut Bitters

Garnish: Luxardo Cherry & Orange Peel

Preparation: Stir all ingredients over ice. Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube, garnish, and serve.

For Her: Lady Luck Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Aperol

2 oz Pomegranate Juice

1 oz Brown Sugar Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Prosecco (to top)

Garnish: Lemon Peel, Red Edible Glitter, Rosemary Sprig

Preparation: Combine Aperol, pomegranate juice, and syrup in a wine glass filled with ice. Top with Prosecco, stir gently, and garnish.

2025 Prosperity Punch (Serves 8)

Ingredients:

12 oz Raspberry Vodka

12 oz Berry Juice Concentrate (thawed)

4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Frozen Orange Juice Ice Cubes

1 bottle Sparkling Rosé Brut

Garnish: Orange Zest, Fresh Raspberries or Blackberries

Preparation: In a large punch bowl, combine vodka, berry juice concentrate, and lemon juice. Add frozen orange juice cubes to keep the punch chilled. Gently pour in the sparkling rosé. Garnish with zest and berries before serving.

Whether you choose to dazzle among the festive crowds at Islander 71 or host a glittering New Year’s Eve soirée at home, these celebrations and cocktails promise to start 2025 with flavor and festivity. Here’s to new beginnings filled with prosperity and joy—Happy New Year!