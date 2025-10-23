Reddy or Not: Standing Against Bureaucratic Overreach: Court Vacates Unjust Penalty

Today, a South Carolina court vacated an unjust penalty against me and raised legitimate, long-overdue questions about the ability of state bureaucrats to impose their will on private property owners.

These are critical victories for the citizens of this state — and a clear sign that the days of environmental bureaucrats exercising unchecked power over the people are coming to an end.

There is still much work to be done, however, as the judge’s ruling is not a full and complete vindication of private property rights — meaning those who do not have the means to defend themselves against the bureaucratic state remain in danger of its oppressive actions.

Even as the judge questioned the department’s overreach and lack of clarity in the law, he ordered the wall removed, noting that the Legislature has not yet provided explicit guidance on these structures. While we agree the archaic 1988 law must be clarified, we will not let this stand, as it is unconstitutional for a state to claim jurisdiction on private land without purchasing it.

Therefore, our fight continues.

When I stood in that courtroom, I wasn’t just defending myself. I was standing for every person who has been bullied, ignored, or silenced by an all-powerful state. The truth is clear: If citizens don’t stand up — if we don’t push back against this weaponized government — that is how tyranny takes root. It doesn’t come all at once. It comes piece by piece, regulation by regulation, until freedom is nothing more than a memory.

The Founders designed a system where rights come from God, not government; where power flows from the citizen, not the agency; and where no person or institution is above accountability. We have strayed from that design. This case, and this win, is a reminder that we can take it back.

And now I say to you — this is our moment. On the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, we must step forward and make sure freedom triumphs over tyranny. Tyranny happens when people are silenced and overrun by an all-powerful state. Freedom lives only when citizens speak the truth and refuse to be ruled by fear. Our rights come from God, and they survive only when we have the courage to defend them.

That is the heart of our Palmetto Revolution. Join us. Speak out. Stand up. Let’s make South Carolina the freest, most citizen-first state in America.