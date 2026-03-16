Rom Reddy Announces Campaign for Governor of South Carolina

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Rom Reddy, businessman, founder of DOGESC and a seven-figure donor to President Trump, today announced that he is running for Governor of South Carolina, launching an immediate seven figure statewide two week advertising buy.

In an unprecedented move, Reddy said he will not accept any campaign donations for the upcoming primaries nor will he seek endorsements.

“Self-governance is making your case to the citizen directly and not clouding the issue with special interest money and endorsements,” Reddy said.

In explaining his late entry into the race, Reddy added, “I have always believed the role of government is to protect and defend our God given rights. Instead, government has taken this power and weaponized it against the citizen. We have the highest income tax rate of any red state, property taxes that are a life sentence and government spending that has doubled in the last decade. However, we are at the bottom in education, roads, median family income and health care and at the top in crime and the growth of the agency state. In other words, we are a red state run like a blue state. This has to stop.”

Reddy is a graduate of the Wharton Business School and has spent his entire career in the private sector starting or turning around businesses primarily in American manufacturing. He plans to spend the next few months touring the state and meeting and talking to everyday citizens.

“There are two lanes in this race. In one lane are all the other candidates with over 50 years in government who take money from PAC’s, corporations and special interest but claim they have your back. In the other lane is me, a successful private sector guy who has rejected special interest money and will be a voice for the voiceless,” Reddy added.

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Editor's Note: Rom Reddy is an Isle of Palms resident and the majority owner of Lucky Dog Publishing, the publisher of the Island Eye News and Island Connection.