September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in American children. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, approximately 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S. On average, more than 290 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every week. The most common types include leukemia, brain tumors, lymphomas and neuroblastoma. Treatments vary depending on the type of cancer, but often involve a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and, in some cases, experimental therapies.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is observed every September to raise awareness about the types of cancer that affect children. It is a time to honor the children and families impacted by cancer, as well as to promote advocacy, research, treatment advancements and education. Events and initiatives during the month often include gold ribbon campaigns, fundraisers, educational efforts and advocacy campaigns that push for policies supporting childhood cancer research and treatment.

Pediatric cancer research remains underfunded, with less than 4% of the National Cancer Institute’s budget dedicated to pediatric cancers. Many organizations work to raise funds specifically for childhood cancer research.

One local organization is The McConnell Foundation. Their son, Bodhi, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2017 at just five months old. After completing treatment in 2018, he proudly rang the bell at MUSC, signifying not only the end of his fight but the beginning of survivorship. Inspired by that milestone, his family founded The McConnell Foundation to help give other children the same chance. The foundation raises money year-round for pediatric cancer research, but its largest fundraising event is The Shining Stars Gala, held each September at the Sweetgrass Inn.

All funds raised support Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka and her research team at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Dr. Kraveka is part of the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium, which worked to develop a drug approved by the FDA in December 2023 to prevent relapse in neuroblastoma patients. The consortium was founded by Dr. Giselle Sholler, and Dr. Kraveka has been an integral part since its beginning.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a vital time to shine a light on this devastating disease, raise awareness, advance research and support the children and families it affects.

The McConnell Foundation, a local Isle of Palms family foundation, is dedicated to funding groundbreaking pediatric cancer research at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. To donate or learn more, visit themcconnellfoundation.com. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3).