Shining a Spotlight on Autism in the Lowcountry: Why the Lowcountry Autism Foundation Matters (and Why You Should Support Their Charleston Fundraiser)

When a child is diagnosed with autism, families often face overwhelming hurdles—navigating services, insurance, and finding providers—all while balancing self-care. The Lowcountry Autism Foundation (LAF) helps clear those hurdles by offering free programs, advocacy, and vital community support across the Lowcountry.

With its upcoming LIVE, LAF, LOVE events in Charleston—a soirée and a golf tournament—the foundation invites the community to do more than attend a fundraiser. It’s an opportunity to strengthen local support networks and invest in families who often feel isolated or under-resourced.

What LAF Does

LAF is a local nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families, serving communities from Charleston to Hilton Head. Since its founding, the organization has provided over $2 million in free services to more than 3,500 families.

Core programs include:

Family Support Services: Helping families build a personalized roadmap of services and resources.

Therapies & Enrichment: Providing art, music, equine, and social skills programs tailored to age and need.

Parent/Respite Programs: Offering monthly “Parent’s Afternoon Out” sessions for caregiver relief.

Support & Peer Groups: Creating space for connection and shared learning among caregivers.

Water Safety Skills: Providing private water safety and survival skills to prevent drowning, the leading cause of death in autistic individuals 14 years old and under.

All programs are free of charge, filling a critical service gap in the region. Many families would otherwise have to travel far, pay privately, or go without.

Why This Fundraiser Matters

The LIVE, LAF, LOVE Charleston events sustain and expand LAF’s programs in under-resourced areas. Participation helps:

Keep funds local to directly support Charleston families.

Bridge service gaps in rural or underserved parts of the Lowcountry.

Raise awareness and reduce stigma around autism.

Sustain free programming for families who might otherwise go without.

Build partnerships with local businesses and community leaders.

How to Get Involved

Attend the Soirée on Nov. 2, 5–9 p.m., or the Golf Tournament on Nov. 3 at Daniel Island Club.

Sponsor, volunteer, donate auction items, or spread the word.

For more information, registration, or sponsorship inquiries, contact LAF at (843) 800-7171 or visit lafinc.org.

Families interested in LAF services can fill out a “Register Your Family” form via the website to gain access to all programming.

A Call to the Community

Autism affects entire communities, including schools, workplaces, and families. By joining LIVE, LAF, LOVE, Charleston can show that inclusion and compassion are cornerstones of the Lowcountry.