Sister schools clean up Sullivan's Island beach together

The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew visited Sullivan’s Island Elementary School (SIES) in October to assist with an after-school litter sweep involving students in the SIES Kaleidoscope program and visitors from North Charleston Elementary’s STEM club.

SIES PTA Community Outreach co-chairs Courtney Byrd and Carrie Riddle organized the joint litter sweep between the sister schools and invited the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew to support the effort.

Approximately 30 students participated, with assistance from school faculty and staff. The students asked insightful questions and brought great energy to the beach cleanup. They also became citizen scientists, using tally sheets to itemize and count litter collected from Sullivan’s Island beach. Their findings will be added to the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter Journal, a tool available online for groups and individuals.

The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew is a grassroots organization that relies on volunteers to keep the coast clean through regular litter sweeps.

During the slow season, the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew meets on the second Monday of the month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with check-in along the beach access in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard, next to Coconut Joe’s. The Dec. 9 litter sweep will include extra holiday festivities, and everyone is welcome to join.

Follow the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew on Facebook at facebook.com/IOPCleanup.