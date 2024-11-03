South Carolina Beach Advocates to Convene Jan. 16-17 in Isle of Palms

Coastal advocates across South Carolina will gather Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17, at Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms for the 2025 annual meeting of the South Carolina Beach Advocates.

The meeting returns for its 11th year, bringing together coastal experts, state and federal officials, and community leaders to address critical topics in beach and inlet management in South Carolina. Key speakers have included Gov. Henry McMaster, state senators and representatives, and officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the S.C. Department of Environmental Services Bureau of Coastal Management, S.C. Parks, Recreation & Tourism, and the S.C. Office of Resilience.

Learn more about the South Carolina Beach Advocates and the 2025 annual meeting at scbeaches.org/2025-annual-meeting.