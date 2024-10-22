South Carolina Beach Advocates to Convene January 16-17 in Isle of Palms

Coastal advocates across South Carolina will convene Thursday, January 16 to Friday, January 17 at Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms for the 2025 Annual Meeting of the South Carolina Beach Advocates. Early registration, abstract submissions, and sponsorship applications are now open at scbeaches.org/2025-annual- meeting

The meeting returns for its 11th year of convening coastal experts, state and federal officials, and community leaders to address critical beach and inlet management topics in South Carolina. Key speakers have included Governor Henry McMaster, state senators and representatives, and officials from the US Army Corps of Engineers, SC Department of Environmental Services Bureau of Coastal Management, SC Parks Recreation & Tourism, and the SC Office of Resilience.

Learn more about the South Carolina Beach Advocates and the 2025 Annual Meeting at scbeaches.org/2025-annual- meeting.

