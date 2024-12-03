Spoleto Festival USA Announces Subscriptions to Exciting 49th Season of Chamber Music Series

Spoleto Festival USA announced today that subscriptions to the 2025 Spoleto Chamber Music series will go on sale on Dec. 3. The cornerstone Festival series, to be held at the historic Dock Street Theatre from May 23 to June 8, promises a captivating journey through the world of classical music in one of its most intimate and accessible forms. Attendees can look forward to new and returning renowned musicians, an appearance by the acclaimed quartet Owls, three world premiere pieces by series composer-in-residence Mahsa Vahdat, and, for the first time in the Festival’s history, two evening performances. Subscription packages include five, six, or 11 program options, at discounted pricing up to 30% off, and can be purchased at ticketing.spoletousa.org/ packages.

Curated by Charles E. and Andrea L. Volpe Director of Chamber Music Paul Wiancko, the series features a repertoire that consistently reflects vibrant and wide-ranging perspectives, compositional styles, and historical periods. From classical to contemporary, the upcoming program will feature original adaptations of music by Ludwig van Beethoven, François Couperin, Johannes Brahms, Samuel Barber, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Antonio Vivaldi, Paul Wiancko, and many more.

Wiancko says, “The artists we have lined up for our 49th season are astounding, as are the programs—which run the gamut from timeless classics to modern-day gems. Whether written centuries ago or months ago, this music will move you. A chamber music series subscription guarantees you won’t miss a moment of it.”

The series, a staple of the Festival since 1977, includes 33 engaging performances of 11 distinct programs taking place twice daily throughout the Festival. For the first time in history, the 49th season will offer two evening performances, deviating from the traditional 11:00am and 1:00pm performance times to expand audience access. On Thursday, May 29, and Wednesday, June 4 performances will take place at 6:00pm. These new evening performances will be just $45 when single ticket sales begin in January.

"By expanding our performance schedule and introducing flexible subscription options, we hope to welcome a wider range of music lovers to Spoleto Festival USA,” says Mena Mark Hanna, General Director and CEO. “We're thrilled to share the warmth and breadth of our chamber music series with new audiences, while also offering our loyal subscribers even more opportunities to experience the magic of the Festival."

Internationally acclaimed Iranian singer and women’s rights advocate Mahsa Vahdat is the 2025 Chamber Music series composer-in-residence. Vahdat’s voice is deeply rooted in the heritage of her beloved country Iran, and her innovative musical expression and wide-ranging repertoire has fearlessly defied the bans on music and solo women singers imposed by Iranian authorities after the Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979. The series will feature the world premiere of three new works by Vahdat for voice, piano, and cello.

Innovative quartet Owls--with members violinist Alexi Kenney, violist Ayane Kozasa, cellist Gabriel Cabezas and cellist-composer Paul Wiancko--will be the resident ensemble for the first three programs. Owls, joined by other artists, will perform original adaptations of classical works and one of former Director of Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall’s personal favorites, “When The Night” by Wiancko.

The series, unparalleled in talent, will introduce Spoleto audiences to the captivating voice of Mahsa Vahdat; the virtuosic violin of David McCarroll, concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; the Grammy-winning talents of violinist Daniel Chong and violist Jessica Bodner from the Parker Quartet; the innovative artistry of principal violist Celia Hatton from the Experiential Orchestra; and the exceptional cello playing of Gabriel Cabezas (yMusic, Owls) and Jay Campbell (JACK Quartet).

A testament to the series’ convivial atmosphere, more than a dozen artists will return to the series including Alexi Kenney, violin; Geneva Lewis, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Mužijević, piano; Inon Barnaton, piano; Stephen Prutsman, piano; Steven Banks, classical saxophone; Tara Helen O’Connor, flute; Todd Palmer, clarinet; and Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor.

The full artist roster and repertoire will be announced in early 2025. Individual performance tickets will be available. For more information about Spoleto Festival USA, visit spoletousa.org.