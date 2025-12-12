Spotlight on Younger You: Celebrating Entrepreneurs on Isle of Palms

Expand Dr. Lanham

When we started Isle of Moms, our hope was simple: to create a place that lifts up the people and businesses that make the island feel like a true community.

And sometimes that means saying yes to things before we fully understand them — like being among the first to try Dr. Jaclyn Lanham’s new salmon sperm facial. Spoiler alert: we survived, our skin is thriving, and we will come back to that part.

Before we get there, we want to introduce the woman behind it all. Jaclyn, founder of Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness, is the kind of entrepreneur who reminds you why supporting local matters.

From the moment she began sharing her story, it was clear Younger You was never just a skin care idea. It was a calling. Jaclyn described the concept as something that lived quietly in the background for years — the kind of dream that gets tucked away because life is busy, but refuses to stay quiet.

“Younger You grew out of a long-standing passion for helping people feel genuinely confident in their own skin,” she said. “For years, I imagined it as something I would do one day, when the timing aligned.”

That moment finally arrived during a sunrise walk.

“Watching the sun rise over the water, I realized people come to the coast for renewal,” she said. “I wanted to create a space that carried that same feeling — peaceful, uplifting and deeply rejuvenating.”

Her medical background added another layer.

“People were not just seeking treatment. They were seeking refuge — a place where they could feel heard, cared for and understood.”

And while Younger You is not a day spa — no robes and no fluff — her intention is unmistakable the moment you walk in.

“My goal is for people to feel an immediate exhale,” she said. “To think, ‘I am in good hands.’”

Her services reflect the realities of coastal living. Sun exposure, salt air and outdoor lifestyles require real correction and prevention. She offers medical-grade facials, LED therapy, pigment correction, barrier repair and advanced laser treatments designed for lasting results.

And yes, the salmon sperm facial. Jaclyn walked us through the PDRN science, we offered up our faces, and now we are eagerly watching the collagen magic unfold. If this becomes a local obsession, we will take partial credit.

We are grateful to live in a community that shows up for its women. Jaclyn is precisely the kind of entrepreneur who deserves that support.