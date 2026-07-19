Start the Month Clean Campaign Targets Litter Close to Home

Expand Street litter on the Isle of Palms (Provided)

Litter is everywhere. And if you look closely, you may find it around your property, where it can become part of the island environment or eventually make its way into the ocean, salt marshes and waterways if it is not collected and disposed of properly.

The good news is that everyone can help protect public health, wildlife and neighborhood beauty simply by picking up litter around their home or business.

That’s why the City of Isle of Palms and the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew are joining together this August to launch the ongoing Start the Month Clean campaign.

It’s simple. On the first day, or during the first week, of each month, take a few minutes to look around your home, business or organization for litter. Focus on areas around walkways and the public right-of-way, where you are likely to find the most litter. Be safe and aware of traffic as you clean up.

As a reminder, consider adding a recurring cleanup reminder to your calendar. You may even want to check more often than once a month — for example, every time you roll your trash cans back after collection.

If you want to make an even bigger impact, recruit your neighbors to join the campaign. You can also become a citizen scientist by using the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter Journal app or online platform to record the litter and debris you collect. This helps create a clearer picture of the litter problem around your property while contributing to a broader understanding of litter issues in your community and beyond.