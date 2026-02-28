Steeped in First Church history, spring tea room returns with tasty menu

Expand Inge Baechler helped with the tea room through her hundredth spring. The turtle cheesecake she inspired is still a favorite dessert

Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church will once again welcome guests to its annual Spring Tea Room and Crafty Ladies Boutique, a community-driven tradition that dates to 1993.

This year, the tea room will open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18-20 and will also fill takeout orders. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Lowcountry missions. Groups of eight or more are encouraged to make reservations by calling 843-856-2690. To place a takeout order, call 843-886-6610 during tea room hours.

The menu includes chicken salad, shrimp salad, okra soup and tomato bisque. Desserts feature strawberry shortcake, turtle brownies and two cheesecake options, including one named for volunteer Inge Baechler, who was instrumental in the inception and continuation of the tea room.

“In her hundredth spring, she could still be found in the dessert room,” said her daughter, Anne Bushong. “And in her final days, she stressed to church friends the importance of using the tea room as a way to involve new members in the work of the church.”

While the church’s traditional cheesecake with berries has long been popular, Baechler suggested adding a turtle cheesecake with a drizzle of chocolate and mini Heath Bar pieces, “and it doubled sales,” her daughter said.

The tea room continues to engage a well-organized team of volunteers. “It’s a way for our church family and the community to come together,” said Dolly Dangerfield Cannon, who grew up in the church and is helping Cindy Carpenter recruit servers this year. Cannon encourages guests to visit the Crafty Ladies Boutique. “I seem to buy something every year from the Crafty Ladies,” she said.

Expand Faithful volunteers Carol Chaconas Truslow (left) and Dolly Dangerfield Cannon grew up together in the church.

According to church history, Cannon’s parents — Clyde and Betty Dangerfield — helped found the church in 1950, prompted by 6-year-old Bob Deans, who asked them, “When are you going to build a church on the island?” as they drove him to Mount Pleasant for Sunday services.

Located at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Palm Boulevard, the “Church at the Bend in the Road” was completed two years later and continues to serve as a spiritual and directional beacon for Isle of Palms. Visitors are welcome to join members for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service, as well as Sunday school classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

The church offers additional activities and spiritual programs for all ages throughout the week. To learn more about the church and its history, visit iopmethodist.com, which also provides a link to view Sunday services online.