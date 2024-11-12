Step Inside Movie-Inspired Holiday Homes at Wild Dunes Resort

This holiday season, experience the charm of beloved Christmas movies brought to life at Wild Dunes Resort’s "Movie Home for the Holidays." The resort's vacation homes will be transformed into themed spaces like Buddy’s Workshop and the Griswold’s Christmas Vacation, creating an immersive holiday experience.

Each home will be decorated to reflect the movies, complete with themed activities, festive treats, and fun surprises to keep the holiday spirit high. With Buddy the Elf's joyful spirit and the Griswold family’s classic holiday antics, guests of all ages are in for a holiday adventure filled with fun and nostalgia.

Buddy’s Workshop

Spread Christmas cheer with Buddy the Elf in this cozy, candy-themed retreat. The three-bedroom, Elf-inspired home Includes, Buddy’s Box of Cheer, featuring a DIY Elf Breakfast kit, Wild Dunes Etch-a-Sketch ornament, Legos, S’mores kit, and a snowball fight kit for family fun, and two complimentary cocktails at the resort’s Holiday Pop-up Bar, “Jingle Bar”.

Griswold’s Christmas Vacation

Have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas and celebrate like the Griswolds with quirky holiday flair. The 3-bedroom National Lampoon-inspired home includes Christmas Like the Griswolds box, complete with two moose mugs, an Egg Nog kit, Wild Dunes Christmas ornament, family Santa hats, S’mores kit, and a “Jelly of the Month” Club membership, and two complimentary cocktails at the resort’s Holiday Pop-up Bar, “Jingle Bar”.

Available for stays beginning December 1, 2024, through January 3, 2025. To learn more, visit: Movie Homes for the Holidays, or call 855-579-9963 to book.