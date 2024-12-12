Sullivan’s Island Police Department and Isle of Palms Exchange Club Conclude Annual Christmas Bike Drives

Expand Bikes on Sullivan's Island

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department (SIPD) and the Isle of Palms Exchange Club have wrapped up their 2024 Christmas bike drives in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

This year, SIPD aimed to match last year’s goal of 300 bikes. As of Dec. 11, 225 bicycles had been collected, with 20 to 30 more expected by the end of the week. Police Chief Glenn Meadows remained optimistic.

“Even if we don’t reach the goal, I still consider it a success,” Meadows said. “Over 200 children will wake up to a new bike under the tree this Christmas morning.”

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club partnered with Edward Jones, a financial services firm, to reach its goal of 100 bikes. As of Dec. 11, the group had collected 80 bicycles, with additional funds allowing for the purchase of another 10 to 15.

Drew Ross (right) President of the IOP Exchange Club

“The goal was to give kids the freedom of a bike,” said Drew Ross, president of the Exchange Club. “We’re incredibly grateful for the community’s support in making this drive a success.”

Donations included children’s bikes, beach cruisers, helmets, and cash contributions. Drop-off locations were Sullivan’s Island Town Hall and the Edward Jones office on Palm Boulevard.

The Toys for Tots program, operated by the Marine Corps Reserve, focuses on bringing Christmas joy to economically disadvantaged children across the country. Chief Meadows expressed gratitude for the community’s generosity.

“I think the bike drive is so important,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to bring the community and police department together to do something meaningful for the children of the Charleston area who might otherwise not get a bicycle for Christmas.”