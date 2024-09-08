Susan Hill Smith Announces Run for Open Isle of Palms City Council Seat

Dear Islanders,

I felt called to run for Isle of Palms City Council in 2017 and was grateful to receive the most votes in an 11-candidate race. Over the next four years, I grew in leadership, giving a voice to island families with school-aged children, rallying for solutions to flooding and pollution, helping navigate COVID-19 challenges, and striving to strengthen the community I love.

I collaborated with others while staying independent and used my skills from a career in communications to connect with constituents and keep them informed. I earned a reputation as someone who works hard, brings ideas, listens, respects others, and seeks balance. And I helped shape the city’s strategic vision: to be a welcoming, environmentally conscious, and resilient coastal community committed to enhancing the quality of life for those who come here to live, work, and play.

Highlights of my City Council work include:

Spearheading the creation of the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee

Pressing for competitive employee salaries

Backing major drainage initiatives

Leading on ordinances that reduced litter

Pushing for raised boardwalks for swampy beach access paths

Clearing the way for legal surfing instruction

Encouraging kayaking initiatives for residents

Representing Isle of Palms interests in school zoning matters

I chose to take a break from the council as my term ended but stayed engaged. Last fall, I received the Spirit of the Island Award for leading the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew, an innovative group that has worked for six years to keep our island beautiful and healthy through an active calendar of litter sweeps. This year, I am serving on a community enrichment task force working on recommendations for our city’s biggest challenges.

Now, with the Nov. 5 special election, I am running to return to City Council, knowing we must work toward solutions on traffic, parking, safety, and quality-of-life issues related to short-term rentals. We must also meet the critical challenges of a forecasted sea level rise of 1 foot by 2050—and increasing storm threats—by accelerating drainage improvements and taking a proactive approach to beach preservation. We can foster even greater resilience by nurturing our dune fields, salt marshes, and native vegetation. They, in turn, will help protect our community.

Meeting the moment will require energy, synergy, and effective communication. As an Isle of Palms resident of 30 years, I will do all I can to ensure a vibrant future for our island.

Please share your questions and hopes for our island by contacting me at susanhillsmith@gmail.com.