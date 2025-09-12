Swingle Announces Candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council

Expand Krissy Millar Krissy Millar Photography

Dear Neighbors,

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council.

Nearly eight years ago, my family and I moved across the country to make Isle of Palms our home. For me, it was after years of vacationing here, and for my husband, it was a return to the Charleston area. Once we had our daughter, we knew this was where we wanted to raise her, and we moved when she was just a baby. My mom also moved here to be closer to us, and although her time was unfortunately much too short, she loved being part of this special community.

My husband and I have been together for 17 years, and we have one daughter who just started third grade at SIES. Our family, including our energetic little dog, has lived in three different areas of IOP, each with its own unique charm.

For the past three years, I’ve either attended or listened to nearly every City Council meeting, workshop and committee discussion. I recently made the decision to take the next step and run for Council because I see an opportunity to help our city continue to move ahead. I bring both common sense and a data-informed approach to decision-making, and I’m ready to contribute at a deeper level.

Professionally, my husband and I run a small local property management business, and I am a Realtor. My background spans nonprofit work, major infrastructure partnerships and large-scale events. I was part of a nonprofit effort that secured a 50-year lease with the City of Los Angeles, helping facilitate $57 million in capital improvements from the Harbor Department, with tenants including SpaceX and Boeing. I’ve also worked on live events for automotive brands such as Hyundai, Toyota and Red Bull.

I’m hands-on, hardworking and dedicated to every project I take on. I believe the role of City Council is to be an independent voice for residents, to advocate for their interests and to be transparent and responsive in decision-making.

My top priorities include:

Safety—always first and foremost

Beach preservation

Protecting the 2015 parking plan

Infrastructure improvements

Strengthening partnerships with the state for funding and Home Rule

Preserving the unique charm of IOP

Property rights

Moving to Isle of Palms was a leap of faith for our family—and one that has brought us much happiness. I’m now taking another leap by running for City Council, and I respectfully ask for your support in the upcoming election on Nov. 4.

I look forward to connecting with each of you. I promise to listen with an open mind, speak honestly and work diligently on your behalf. Thank you for your consideration.

Warmly,

Krista Swingle