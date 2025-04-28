Tears and Inspiration in an Unspoiled Land: Mary Alice Monroe Releases New Book

Expand Monroe Credit: Anne Rhett Photography

Novelist Mary Alice Monroe acknowledges that the insights and wisdom that come with life experience were essential to writing Where the Rivers Merge.

"I could never have written this book 40 years ago," Monroe said.

The author of 30 novels, her latest, Where the Rivers Merge, is a historical novel that covers an almost 100-year sweep of South Carolina history.

Told through a dual timeline, readers see 88-year-old Eliza Rivers looking back on her long life in 1988. They also follow her experiences beginning in 1908 as a young girl of 8. Monroe said this is the most personal of her books because she shared her own deeply held views and life lessons on a wide range of topics, from life to nature, through Eliza’s voice. In Where the Rivers Merge, Monroe’s readers will recognize her writing style, although the scope is broader.

Among the most significant themes of Where the Rivers Merge is the arduous journey women have endured over the past century in terms of gaining independence, success, and the ability to determine and manage their own life choices. Asked what part of the book she feels best expresses this message, Monroe answered readily: “The 1988 timeline.”

The character Eliza Rivers is inspired by two historical South Carolina women. Eliza Lucas Pinckney (1722-1793) is familiar to South Carolinians for her role in establishing the indigo industry. At 16, Pinckney’s father left her to manage his three plantations, which she did competently. Monroe was also inspired by Belle Baruch (1899-1964), a brilliant, capable woman whose father, Bernard Baruch — a well-known financier in U.S. history — failed to give his daughter a role in his business enterprises or at Hobcaw Barony Plantation. These women had very different experiences regarding land ownership and financial clout, a topic fraught with issues enmeshed in the age-old concept of primogeniture.

Challenging the practice of handing land down through the male line is another key theme of the book. Monroe’s intention is for contemporary readers to "suffer with Eliza and feel her pain" to gain an understanding of the heartbreaking decisions Eliza must make in the novel.

The land central to Where the Rivers Merge is the ACE Basin, one of the largest undeveloped estuaries on the East Coast, located between Beaufort and Charleston. Monroe, a lifelong conservationist, believes it is the crown jewel of South Carolina. For her research, Monroe immersed herself in this territory. She noted the kindness of several plantation owners who allowed her to stay at their homes over a period of weeks so that she could better feel and understand the landscape and Eliza’s devotion to her home. She is also deeply grateful to the staff at the Donnelley Wildlife Management Area for introducing her to the secrets of the true wild of the ACE Basin.

Be prepared for a truly great read, filled with tears, joy, and inspiration. Meet Monroe at one of the numerous upcoming events where her book will be showcased. Her website (maryalicemonroe.com) and her Facebook page have her tour schedule posted. They will also feature a weekly blog with behind-the-scenes stories about Where the Rivers Merge.