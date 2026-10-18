The Family Vacation Rental Group Thanks First Responders With Hearty BBQ and Free Vacation Getaway

Expand (L-R) Hugh Swingle, Patrick Moses, Mel and Shelly Miles, and Alex Stone. Moses won a free vacation rental offered by the IOP Vacation Rental Group.

The Family Vacation Rental Group hosted its third annual FVR/First Responders Appreciation BBQ on Oct. 14 and donated a three-night vacation to one lucky first responder, firefighter Patrick Moses.

The Stein family and Palm Blvd Vacation Rental Company donated a beautiful four-bedroom home, and hearty meals were donated by Acme Cantina, Heavy's and IOPizza. Lighting Bugz and IOP Beach Chair Company donated golf carts and beach bikes.

Fire Chief Craig Oliverius stated, “This is so generous and our firefighters enjoyed it. We are lucky to serve such a supportive and caring community.”

Police Chief Kevin Cornett responded, “This is awesome! Thank you for thinking of us and sharing your support. Thank you all so much for putting this on and for supporting our public safety teams.”

The Family Vacation Rental Group (FVR), comprising 17 locally and professionally managed vacation rental companies, was recently organized to improve communication and livability for our residents. Representing approximately 90% of all professionally managed properties, we are committed to being a responsible and caring member of the Isle of Palms community. We believe that by working together, we can create a harmonious environment that benefits residents and vacationers who all love and cherish Isle of Palms.

We are committed to working closely with Isle of Palms city staff and public safety officials. By collaborating with these key stakeholders, we aim to address any issues promptly and effectively, ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors alike.