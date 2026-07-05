The Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce Proudly Supports the City's Family-Friendly Branding Initiative

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The Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce is proud to support the City of Isle of Palms' efforts to further establish our community as one of South Carolina's premier family-friendly vacation destinations.

For generations, families have chosen the Isle of Palms because it offers something increasingly rare: a beautiful beach, welcoming local businesses, safe neighborhoods, outdoor recreation and the opportunity to create lasting memories together. We applaud the city's investment in strengthening that message and believe it aligns perfectly with the Chamber's ongoing mission.

The Chamber also appreciates City Council members John Bogosian and Scott Pierce for supporting this campaign and for their continued efforts to strengthen the Isle of Palms as a place where families can visit, live and thrive. Their dedication, along with that of their fellow council members, reflects the shared commitment of many throughout our community to ensuring a strong future for the island.

Over the past year, the Chamber has intentionally expanded its visitor-focused marketing efforts with one goal in mind: helping families discover everything the Isle of Palms has to offer while supporting the businesses that make our island so special.

Through the launch of our redesigned website, VisitIOP.com, we've created an engaging resource where visitors can easily explore where to eat, shop, stay and play. Our comprehensive business directory, community event calendar and growing collection of family-friendly itineraries encourage guests to experience more of the island and return year after year.

Our social media campaigns have likewise focused on showcasing the authentic Isle of Palms experience. From kid-friendly activities and local restaurants to beach adventures, shopping, outdoor recreation, pet-friendly attractions and seasonal events, we've worked to highlight the people, places and experiences that make this island such a memorable destination for families.

Being family-friendly extends beyond recreation. It also means fostering a community where families feel welcomed, supported and safe. The Chamber is proud to recognize the dedication of the Isle of Palms Police Department, Isle of Palms Fire Department and the many first responders whose commitment helps make our island a place where families can confidently vacation, visit and call home.

The Chamber is also a proud supporter and partner of the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation. Through community events, educational initiatives and programs that support first responders and local families, the LENS Foundation plays an important role in strengthening the sense of community that makes the Isle of Palms so special. Together, these organizations help create the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that defines our island.

The Chamber believes successful tourism is about more than simply attracting visitors. It's about connecting those visitors with locally owned businesses, encouraging longer stays, supporting repeat visits and creating economic opportunities that benefit our entire community.

We are excited to see the city continue investing in destination branding and look forward to supporting those efforts however we can. Working together, the city, the Chamber, local businesses, property managers, restaurants, retailers, first responders, nonprofit organizations and residents all play an important role in shaping the visitor experience.

The Isle of Palms has always been much more than a beautiful beach. It's a community where families gather, traditions are made, neighbors look out for one another and lifelong memories begin.

Being family-friendly isn't simply a marketing message — it's a commitment to the kind of community we strive to be every day. The Chamber remains committed to promoting not only the incredible businesses that make the Isle of Palms such a memorable destination, but also the organizations, first responders and community partners whose dedication helps preserve the welcoming, family-friendly spirit of our island. We look forward to collaborating with the city as we continue telling the story of the Isle of Palms and welcoming families for generations to come.

To explore local businesses, upcoming events and family-friendly experiences, visit VisitIOP.com.